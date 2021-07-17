Mahnaz Damania Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Mahnaz Damania is an Indian actress and model who hails from Ahmedabad. She predominantly works throughout the Hindi television and picture industry. She is particularly known for her place throughout the trendy movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

She moreover works as a model and theatre artist in her career and received reputation throughout the industry. She is one of the easiest and proficient actresses throughout the industry and received reputation after her glance throughout the trendy web collection TVF Tripling.

Mahnaz Damania Wiki/Biography

Born on 25 August 1992, Mahnaz Damania’s age is 28 years as of 2021. She was once born and offered up in an upper-middle-class undertaking based family from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. She did her schooling at Mount Carmel Over the top Faculty, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After that, she completed her graduation from St. Xavier’s College in Ahmedabad with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

She all the time had a necessity of becoming an actress and to make her career throughout the Indian film industry. She prevent her task and went to Mumbai to conform along with her passion, previous than that she moreover completed an showing path at the Stella Adler Studio of Showing in New York.

Complete Identify Mahnaz Damania Date of Get started 25 August 1992 Age 28 Years Get started Position Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Profession Actress and Model Nationality Indian Fatherland Gujarat Zodiac Sign Leo Faculty Mount Carmel Over the top Faculty, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India College / Faculty St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Education Qualification Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Family, Boyfriend & Relationships

Mahnaz Damania belongs to a well-settled financially safe family from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. She is known to have Indian nationality and has her belief throughout the Parsi religion.

Her father’s identify is Mr. Damania who’s a businessman in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and her mother’s identify is Mrs. Damania who’s a housewife.

Mahnaz Damania’s marital status is unmarried. She might not be dating anyone or even there is not any such factor as a rumor about her dating status in public or media.

Physically Glance

Mahnaz Damania is a more youthful beautiful short of girl with a captivating and engaging personality. She is 5 ft and 7 inches in best and her frame weight weighs spherical 60 Kg. She is of hourglass slender body sort and her resolve measurements measure 35-30-36 inches more or less.

She has beautiful once more captivating eyes and has long and delightful black colour hair. She likes to position on standard Indian apparel.

Career

Mahnaz Damania started her career as an International Flight Attendant and worked there for three years. After that, she prevent her task and followed her passion for becoming an actress throughout the industry. She completed two years of showing training at the Stella Adler Studio of Showing in New York City.

After that, she made her debut glance at the television computer screen along with her participation throughout the TV reality provide Kingfisher Stick insect in season 2. After that, she purchased the danger to make her filming debut and he or she made her glance throughout the Hindi movie titled Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania throughout the 365 days 2014 in a supporting place.

She moreover made her virtual debut and worked in a popular web collection titled TVF Tripling throughout the 365 days 2016. She moreover did numerous modeling shoots and walked the ramps at the initial degree of her career.

Data and Data

She admires the showing skills of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and actresses like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

In an interview, Mahnaz printed that she all the time has a necessity of running throughout the Bollywood industry for that she moreover prevent her task and followed her passion to be a part of the Indian film industry.