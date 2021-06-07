Mahua Moitra’s problem – If I’m flawed then sue me Governor Dhankhar, move to court docket

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Mitra has challenged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to prosecute herself. Mahua has challenged the prosecution for the revelations of ‘common nepotism’ on the Kolkata Raj Bhavan. Responding to BJP state basic secretary Sayantan Basu’s allegations that Mitra mentioned, “Is he an office-bearer of the BJP or the governor? Can not he protect himself?” Additionally Learn – Mulayam Singh Yadav were given the vaccine, UP Deputy CM’s taunt, Akhilesh apologizes, unfold rumours

Actually, Sayantan Basu has termed Mitra's observation as garbage, during which Mitra wondered the appointment of six OSDs by way of the Governor. Mahua Mitra challenged Jagdeep Dhankhar to take him to court docket over his feedback and tweets at the factor. Mahua Mitra mentioned, "I've challenged them to sue me for defamation."

He informed newshounds that if the BJP had gained, there would had been such appointments from different portions of the rustic. Mitra mentioned, "Whoever will get a role right here in Bengal must be price it. He must now not get it simply because he has a saffron uncle who can bid for him." He mentioned, "After failing to take the BJP to Bengal, Uncle ji (Dhankhar) must search for a role in Delhi. He's making the legislation and order of the state hell."