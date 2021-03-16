Maika Monroe Joins Chloe Okuno Thriller ‘Watcher’

U.S. actors Maika Monroe (“It Follows”), Karl Glusman (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Burn Gorman (“Enola Holmes”) are hooked up to star in psychological thriller “Watcher,” directed by Chloe Okuno, which begins capturing this month.

The beforehand introduced movie marks the function movie debut of Okuno, director of the award-winning AFI brief movie “Slut,” centered on a naive younger woman who turns into the goal of a murderous sociopath when she makes an attempt to reinvent herself to impress the boys in her small Texas city.

“Watcher,” based on promotional supplies, follows younger married couple Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Glusman) as they transfer into a brand new condo collectively in Bucharest, simply as a citywide panic is brewing over a potential serial killer on the free. Julia, who finds herself remoted in her new environment, turns into more and more plagued by the idea that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher within the adjoining constructing.

The movie is being co-produced by Abu Dhabi outfit Picture Nation and Spooky Photos, which is the low-budget style label not too long ago shaped by producers Roy Lee (“The Ring”) and Steven Schneider (“Pet Sematary”).

“Watcher” marks the second time Schneider has collaborated with Picture Nation Abu Dhabi, following their collaboration on Arab dystopian thriller “The Worthy.”

“Watcher” relies on an authentic spec by Zack Ford (“Women’ Night time Out”). Along with Lee and Schneider, pic might be produced by Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Aaron Kaplan and Sean Perrone. Stuart Manashil, Rami Yasin and James Hoppe will government produce.

Monroe is repped by WME, Administration 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Glusman is repped by WME, Ilene Feldman and Ziffren Brittenham. Gorman is repped by Gersh, Hamilton Hodell and Administration 360.

Okuno is repped by UTA and Jackowa Tyerman Wertheimer. Ford is repped by UTA and Novo Leisure.

Cinetic is dealing with the U.S./North American rights to the movie, whereas AGC Worldwide, the worldwide gross sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, will deal with gross sales for remainder of the world.