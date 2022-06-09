Mail is still very much alive: Vivaldi now includes an email manager in the browser. That’s how it works

Email has become an essential tool for many people in the work, academic or personal world. The load of emails is such that many managers have emerged in the market to provide the best solutions with their functionalities and accessibility tools. And to this list, enters a new manager of the hand of Vilvaldi and that it will be integrated into your browser on Windows, macOS and Linux.

The developers of Vivaldi wanted to enrich their browser even more with the integration of an email manager, which also integrates the Vivaldi Calendar and Vivaldi Feed Reader tools to be able to have greater control of all the information in your emails. This client has been launched in your version 1.0 with many functions that will make you not miss other managers, and completely free.

Total synchronization of your accounts

It is a reality that many people have more than one email account. This makes it vital to have a manager who has the ability to connect different accounts from different providers like Google, Yahoo or Outlook. In this case, Vivaldi Mail doesn’t care about the email you have and its domain, since it is compatible with the main email and calendar services. Although there is also the option of use your own service to create a Vivaldi account.

All the emails you receive through these services will be automatically detected and analyzed. In this way, a classification of all this content does not have to be carried out, but it is done automatically on the computer itself and without going through an external server maintaining your privacy. By having the ability to index all these emails in a database, it will allow a completely efficient search without having an internet connection.





An efficient organization

The fact of having several folders and moving the emails from one to another may not be the most correct. This makes them have a total eight sections to be able to have all the messages classified in the following sections:

All messages

custom folders

mailing lists

Filter and (search)

Flags (featured)

Synchronized tags

Feeds

all accounts





Inside all these containers, it will be possible to visualize two numbers that will mark the unseen emails and the unread emails. In this way you will know which are the most important emails and which ones you can read later.

In addition, in order to have a better organization, you can use flags that allows you to quickly assign colors to all the emails you have in the inbox. This is complemented by labels that sync quickly even when using another device.

In addition, at the top of the view there will be a panel that is activated by default with different buttons that will be very useful to know how to filter the view that you have right at that moment. For example, reading can be shown to make read mail disappear, although custom IMAP folders can also be shown or hidden. By default, what if it’s off it’s spam, trash, or archive which if you want to consult you will have to activate in its corresponding marker. This is ideal to avoid having a large number of emails that do not interest you in your view.





Integrated Vivaldi Feed Reader and Vivaldi Calendar

Beyond the mail manager, you can also find a news feed that supports versions of RSS and the Atom standard. This will allow you to control the latest news, audios or videos that interest you most from the favorite web pages that you visit on a daily basis from this manager. All this information will be collected in a specially dedicated space in the manager so that in addition to viewing the day’s mail, you can also consult all the most outstanding news.





Vivaldi also knows that there are many meetings and commitments that can be had on a daily basis, which can be a real whirlwind of information. That is why it is necessary have a calendar that syncs with incoming emails. And the truth is that the version they offer stands out for being very simple but functional.

You will be able to personalize any event you have with the closed hours, location and date, as well as to add different notes that are important to be able to play the best possible role in that appointment. And thinking as always of the privacy of the users, you will be able to choose whether you want to opt for the online or local version to be able to keep all the events stored on your own computer at all times.





How to test this new Vivaldi email manager

In the event that you want to try this new email manager that we are showing you, you will be able to do so as long as you download Vivaldi on your Windows, macOS or Linux computer. Once downloaded, and for it to work, you will have to select the design fully charger.

Likewise, if you were already in Vivaldi you will be able to activate it by following the path “Settings → General → Productivity functions. In this case, you simply have to activate the function Enable mail, calendars and fonts