Mail publisher had agenda of ‘offensive’ stories about Meghan, court told

April 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Duchess sues author of British newspapers over use of letter to father Thomas Markle

A newspaper was once accused of “stirring up” issues between the Duchess of Sussex and her estranged father, Thomas Markle, then the utilization of it to justify publishing a “private and confidential” letter, a courtroom heard.

Attorneys representing Meghan said she was once distressed on the realisation that Associated Newspapers had an schedule of “intrusive and offensive” tales about her, a judge was once instructed.

