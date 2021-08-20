Main coincidence in Maharashtra, tipper truck wearing laborers overturns in Buldhana, 12 killed

Twist of fate in Buldhana, Maharashtra, Information: A significant street coincidence came about in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday. In keeping with initial knowledge, no less than 12 laborers have died after a tipper truck wearing 15 labourers, overturns in Buldhana district. This knowledge has been given by way of the police.Additionally Learn – Mumbai: 19 FIRs registered relating to BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally

Maharashtra: A tipper truck, wearing 15 labourers, overturns in Buldhana. Casualties and accidents feared. Main points awaited. %.twitter.com/G4gXGGxKCM – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

In keeping with the guidelines, no less than 12 laborers had been killed when a automobile wearing laborers for the Samridhi Freeway mission in Maharashtra's Buldhana district overturned. There have been no less than 15 laborers within the truck. Looking forward to detailed knowledge.