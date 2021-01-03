Main Dancer Of Boy Group Shows Off His Vocal Talent On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the January 3 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” 4 semi-finalists challenged Range Cat in his quest for his eighth consecutive win.

Spoilers

The first match-up of Spherical 2 was between “Miracles in December,” who sang Park Received’s “Strive,” and “2021 Robust Cow,” who sang Gummy’s “Reminiscence Loss.” 2021 Robust Cow was praised for his deep and powerful vocals, whereas Miracles in December was complimented on his skill to deliver out the delicate feelings within the track.

Ultimately, Miracles in December misplaced by a single vote and 2021 Robust Cow superior to the following spherical. Miracles in December took off his masks to disclose himself as VICTON’s Heo Chan.

Chan shared that he had tried laborious to hide himself, together with carrying garments that he usually didn’t put on. He stated, “I needed to provide off the vibe of a very completely different individual. Once I settled on an idea, I made a decision I might gown just like the proprietor of a meat restaurant that was doing effectively.” He added that he needed to do a duet with Range Cat, the present champion of “The King of Mask Singer.”

Within the expertise present part, contestants usually exhibit their dance abilities or different abilities. Chan is the principle dancer of VICTON, and the panelists requested if he had intentionally hid his abilities with the intention to conceal his id. He replied, “I’ve proven my dance abilities usually after I was on the present as a panelist, so this time I added some comedic components.”

Watch “The King of Mask Singer” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)