Main Rapper Of Multitalented Boy Group Showcases Both Vocal And Rap Skills On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the June 28 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” eight new contestants emerged to problem the throne.

Spoilers

The second match-up of Spherical 1 was between Personal and Previous Sergeant. The 2 singers sang hip hop group Buga Kingz’s “tic tac toe” and confirmed off their rhythmical vocals in addition to their rapping expertise.

In the course of the efficiency, panelist Code Kunst found out who one of many contestants had been. He mentioned, “I don’t know why Sergeant got here out in a masks. I’m 200 p.c sure of who he’s. And Personal is de facto good at rapping. He has a vibe like an idol rapper.”

In the long run, the match-up was determined in Sergeant’s favor with 16 votes to five, shifting him to Spherical 2. Personal then sang Epik Excessive’s Tablo’s “Tomorrow” earlier than unmasking himself as Stray Children’ Changbin.

Changbin mentioned, “I’m in command of rapping within the crew, so I haven’t had an opportunity to point out individuals my singing. I would have appreciated to be extra relaxed and have enjoyable, however regretfully I wasn’t capable of. If there’s a likelihood sooner or later, I’ll present a extra relaxed facet of myself subsequent time.”

He additionally mentioned to WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, who was within the viewers as a panelist, “I watched you on audition applications once I was a trainee and I bought quite a lot of inspiration from you. I wish to work on an emotional hip hop observe with you sometime.”

Take a look at an episode of “The King of Mask Singer” beneath!

Supply (1) (2)