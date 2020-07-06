Main Rapper Of Rising Boy Group Surprises With His Vocal Skills On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the July 5 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” the present champion defended their title in opposition to a brand new crop of challengers.

On this episode, Parcel Service and Squid went up in opposition to one another in Spherical 2. Parcel Service sang CNBLUE’s “I’m a Loner” and Squid sang Lee Duk Jin’s “The One Factor I Know.” On account of the panelists’ votes, Squid superior to the third spherical.

Taking off his masks, Parcel Service revealed himself to be Golden Little one’s Jangjun! He mentioned, “My place within the group is rapper, so neither the company nor the members had excessive hopes for me [on this show]. The members informed me ambiguously to only have enjoyable and are available again. I used to be a bit disenchanted about that. My mom mentioned that I used to be like her and requested if I used to be a rapper as a result of I couldn’t sing. I determined to go on the present to open her thoughts.”

Jangjun and Tag are each most important rappers in Golden Little one, who not too long ago appeared on Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” and made a comeback with “ONE (Lucid Dream).”

Take a look at an episode of “The King of Mask Singer” under!

