Main Vocalist Blows Everyone Away As 1st Member Of His Group To Appear On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the August 2 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” 4 contestants battled it out with the intention to problem the champion for the throne.

The primary match of Spherical 2 was between “Jun Jin” and “Haunted Home.” “Jun Jin” captivated the stage with a rendition of IU’s “Ending Scene” whereas “Haunted Home” wowed with a efficiency of Lee Seung Chul’s “Western Sky.”

“Haunted Home” took the win over “Jun Jin” with a rating of 16 votes to five, shifting on to the subsequent spherical. “Jun Jin” took off his masks to disclose that it was none apart from VERIVERY’s Yeonho!

Yeonho is the primary VERIVERY member to seem on the present and he stated, “That is the primary time that I’m singing on my own, so I used to be actually nervous.” He added, “I’m honored to be standing right here and singing. It’s a present I’ve cherished watching since center college, so I’m very joyful to be right here proper now.”

VERIVERY’s official Twitter account shared extra pictures from Yeonho’s expertise on “The King of Mask Singer” and wrote, “‘Throne, come nearer to me child.’ Who’s the particular person behind the masks? It’s VERIVERY’s jade marble voice Yeonho. One other day with him comforting us, thanks for being our satisfaction.”

