Main Vocalist Of Promising Rookie Girl Group Makes “The King Of Mask Singer” Proud

On the December 6 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” Range Cat took on the problem of his sixth consecutive received.

Spoilers

After Music Be aware beat Excessive Faculty Third Yr in Spherical 2, she superior to Spherical 3, the place she sang BTS’s “ON” and confirmed her charismatic “woman crush” aspect. Her opponent, Sticky Rice Cake, sang Kim Gun Mo’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

In the long run, Music Be aware beat her Spherical 3 opponent, that means that she would go up towards the present champion, Range Cat, who sang Jang Hye Jin’s “To Me.” On account of the votes, Range Cat received his sixth consecutive crown on the present and Music Be aware unmasked to disclose herself as SECRET NUMBER’s Denise.

Denise mentioned, “I used to be actually stunned by the truth that I obtained this far. I’m grateful that I may carry out all three songs that I had ready.”

Panelist As One’s Min mentioned, “There’s a lot I’ve to study from my juniors. You have been actually cool on stage.”

Though that is her first look as a contestant, Denise has been lively as a panelist on “The King of Mask Singer.” Kim Gura mentioned, “The third line of recent panelists adjustments so much, so it’s exhausting to get used to a face. However I all the time felt that Denise labored actually exhausting. I hope that you’ll be reborn because the ‘daughter’ of ‘The King of Mask Singer.’”

