Main Vocalist Of Rising Girl Group Charms The Audience On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the June 14 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a various group of challengers took on the search for the throne.

The first match-up of Spherical 1 was between “Goddess Arrival” and “Procuring Spree,” who sang a duet cowl of Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho.”

Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi stated, “This track is troublesome even with 5 members. I feel the combination of voices offers it a novel attraction.” Solji added, “The mixture of the 2 singers was so good, it was pleasant to hearken to it.”

“The King of Mask Singer” is presently filmed with out an viewers as a consequence of social distancing restrictions within the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this fact, the outcomes are decided by votes from the panelists. On this match-up, “Procuring Spree” superior with a one-vote distinction to the subsequent spherical.

Singing a canopy of “It Was Love” (composed by Zico, sung by f(x)’s Luna), “Goddess Arrival” unmasked herself to disclose her id as GWSN’s Lena.

MC Kim Sung Joo famous that Lena’s mom was former Miss Korea contestant and singer Lee Eun Jeo, who was the one feminine vocalist to have sung a track by the late producer Lee Younger Hoon.

Lena stated, “My mom appreciated to sing with me since I used to be little, so I naturally turned on this path as effectively. It is a present that I watched often earlier than my debut, so I used to be nervous to face on this stage myself. The members despatched me numerous assist, so I don’t understand how I’ll inform them that I used to be eradicated.”

Lena and Seoryoung are the principle vocalists of GWSN, a seven-member lady group who made their debut in 2018. The group final made a comeback in April with the mini album “The Keys” and title monitor “Bazooka!”

