Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Mainak Banerjee is an Indian tv and picture actor. He’s easiest identified for Borbaad (2014), Nayikar Mato (2016) and Chupkotha (2018). He additionally labored in numerous internet sequence like Thakumar Jhuli, MisMatch, Judgement Day and so forth.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Mainak Banerjee used to be born on 11 August in Kolkata, West Bengal. He did his training from Scottish Church Collegiate Faculty and B.T. Street Govt Subsidized H.S. Faculty. He finished his commencement from the College of Calcutta. Whilst he used to be in faculty, he was lively in cultural actions and shortly evolved his pastime within the box of performing.

Bio

Actual Title Mainak Banerjee
Nickname Mainak
Occupation Actor
Date of Beginning 11 August
Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized
Beginning Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Baranagar, West Bengal, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Recognized
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Mainak Banerjee with Family
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Mainak Banerjee (Actor)

Profession

Mainak began his occupation with the motion and drama film within the regional cinema (Bengali) known as A Juger Bhalobasa in 2013 and later did couple of flicks like like Borbaad, Picnic, and Boudi.Com and so forth. He additionally performed supporting function in a romantic film referred to as It’s Basanta. Later he used to be additionally noticed within the lead function for the comedy mystery films like Phaans.

Within the 12 months 2017, he were given the danger to be the a part of a romantic drama movie Chowdhury directed via Sanjay Bardhan. The movie has Rajbari with Mainak that has Giaa and Ratool Mukherjee within the lead roles. In 2021, he used to be noticed in Celebrity Jalsa’s Bengali tv display Dhulokona.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Scottish Church Collegiate Faculty, Kolkata
B.T. Street Govt Subsidized H.S. Faculty, Kolkata
Faculty College of Calcutta
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Meera (2012; Bengali)
Meera (2012)
Movie : A Juger Bhalobasa (2013; Bengali)
A Juger Bhalobasa (2013)
Internet Collection : Mismatch (2018)
Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 11″ Toes
Weight 79 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 16 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Trekking and Gymming

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Girlfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had
Mainak Banerjee (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Mainak Banerjee

  • Mainak Banerjee used to be born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
  • He used to be additionally a part of motion pictures like Crisscross (2018) and Nilanjana (2021)
  • He has been a part of Bengali TV sequence MisMatch alongwith Riya Sen, Rajdeep Gupta and Rachel White in 2019.
Mismatch 2 (মিসম্যাচ 2) | Official Teaser | Riya | Rachel | Rajdeep | Mainak | hoichoi
  • He inaugurate images exhibition FOLKUS with eminnent artist shuvaprasanyaji.
  • He likes to trip and do trekking.

If in case you have extra information about Mainak Banerjee. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here