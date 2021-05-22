Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Mainak Banerjee is an Indian tv and picture actor. He’s easiest identified for Borbaad (2014), Nayikar Mato (2016) and Chupkotha (2018). He additionally labored in numerous internet sequence like Thakumar Jhuli, MisMatch, Judgement Day and so forth.
Beginning & Early Lifestyles
Mainak Banerjee used to be born on 11 August in Kolkata, West Bengal. He did his training from Scottish Church Collegiate Faculty and B.T. Street Govt Subsidized H.S. Faculty. He finished his commencement from the College of Calcutta. Whilst he used to be in faculty, he was lively in cultural actions and shortly evolved his pastime within the box of performing.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Mainak Banerjee
|Nickname
|Mainak
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Beginning
|11 August
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Beginning Position
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Baranagar, West Bengal, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Title Now not Recognized
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Profession
Mainak began his occupation with the motion and drama film within the regional cinema (Bengali) known as A Juger Bhalobasa in 2013 and later did couple of flicks like like Borbaad, Picnic, and Boudi.Com and so forth. He additionally performed supporting function in a romantic film referred to as It’s Basanta. Later he used to be additionally noticed within the lead function for the comedy mystery films like Phaans.
Within the 12 months 2017, he were given the danger to be the a part of a romantic drama movie Chowdhury directed via Sanjay Bardhan. The movie has Rajbari with Mainak that has Giaa and Ratool Mukherjee within the lead roles. In 2021, he used to be noticed in Celebrity Jalsa’s Bengali tv display Dhulokona.
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Scottish Church Collegiate Faculty, Kolkata
B.T. Street Govt Subsidized H.S. Faculty, Kolkata
|Faculty
|College of Calcutta
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Meera (2012; Bengali)
Movie : A Juger Bhalobasa (2013; Bengali)
Internet Collection : Mismatch (2018)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 11″ Toes
|Weight
|79 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 16 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Trekking and Gymming
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Girlfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Mainak Banerjee
- Mainak Banerjee used to be born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- He used to be additionally a part of motion pictures like Crisscross (2018) and Nilanjana (2021)
- He has been a part of Bengali TV sequence MisMatch alongwith Riya Sen, Rajdeep Gupta and Rachel White in 2019.
- He inaugurate images exhibition FOLKUS with eminnent artist shuvaprasanyaji.
- He likes to trip and do trekking.
