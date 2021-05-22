Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mainak Banerjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Mainak Banerjee is an Indian tv and picture actor. He’s easiest identified for Borbaad (2014), Nayikar Mato (2016) and Chupkotha (2018). He additionally labored in numerous internet sequence like Thakumar Jhuli, MisMatch, Judgement Day and so forth.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Mainak Banerjee used to be born on 11 August in Kolkata, West Bengal. He did his training from Scottish Church Collegiate Faculty and B.T. Street Govt Subsidized H.S. Faculty. He finished his commencement from the College of Calcutta. Whilst he used to be in faculty, he was lively in cultural actions and shortly evolved his pastime within the box of performing.

Bio

Actual Title Mainak Banerjee Nickname Mainak Occupation Actor Date of Beginning 11 August Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Beginning Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian House The town Baranagar, West Bengal, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Recognized

Father : Title Now not Recognized



Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Profession

Mainak began his occupation with the motion and drama film within the regional cinema (Bengali) known as A Juger Bhalobasa in 2013 and later did couple of flicks like like Borbaad, Picnic, and Boudi.Com and so forth. He additionally performed supporting function in a romantic film referred to as It’s Basanta. Later he used to be additionally noticed within the lead function for the comedy mystery films like Phaans.

Within the 12 months 2017, he were given the danger to be the a part of a romantic drama movie Chowdhury directed via Sanjay Bardhan. The movie has Rajbari with Mainak that has Giaa and Ratool Mukherjee within the lead roles. In 2021, he used to be noticed in Celebrity Jalsa’s Bengali tv display Dhulokona.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Scottish Church Collegiate Faculty, Kolkata

B.T. Street Govt Subsidized H.S. Faculty, Kolkata Faculty College of Calcutta Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Meera (2012; Bengali)



Movie : A Juger Bhalobasa (2013; Bengali)



Internet Collection : Mismatch (2018) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 11″ Toes Weight 79 Kg Frame Form Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 16 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Trekking and Gymming

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Mainak Banerjee

He used to be additionally a part of motion pictures like Crisscross (2018) and Nilanjana (2021)

He has been a part of Bengali TV sequence MisMatch alongwith Riya Sen, Rajdeep Gupta and Rachel White in 2019.

He inaugurate images exhibition FOLKUS with eminnent artist shuvaprasanyaji.

He likes to trip and do trekking.

