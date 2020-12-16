Maine Senator Asks Streaming Services to Make Content Free

U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) is asking for the assistance of streamers when it comes to slowing the unfold of COVID-19 this vacation season.

In a letter addressed to the leaders of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Hulu and HBO Max, King urged the platforms to make their content material accessible to the plenty at no cost throughout the holidays, which he believes might encourage Individuals to keep dwelling and subsequently sluggish the unfold of COVID-19.

Within the letter, acquired by Information Heart Maine, King wrote: “Many Individuals have already turned to your platforms as ‘protected at dwelling’ instruments, accountable options to public gatherings at areas like film theaters, live performance venues and sports activities arenas. But because the climate grows colder throughout a lot of the nation and protected out of doors recreation choices are additional restricted, Individuals are confronted with even additional social isolation — and elevated free time — throughout the holidays. This can be a danger; it may be a possibility for artistic, socially accountable considering.”

King detailed that the platforms making their content material accessible at no cost would incentivize Individuals to comply with steerage from the CDC and subsequently chorus from touring or gathering over the vacations.

“Sadly, some Individuals are doubtless to select to ignore public well being recommendation and keep on their typical vacation traditions as a substitute of remaining safely at dwelling,” King wrote. “Whereas your platforms would doubtless expertise higher visitors as a consequence of extending service, we encourage you to present momentary service without charge to non-subscribers as a means to encourage folks to make accountable selections and safely navigate this vacation season.”

In accordance to Information Heart Maine, King has been a big advocate for social distancing and COVID-19 security all through the pandemic. Beforehand, King was profitable in pushing eight web service suppliers to higher help distant applied sciences in order that Individuals might work at home extra comfortably.

Learn King’s full letter right here.