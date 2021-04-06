‘Mainstream’ Trailer: Andrew Garfield Is a Charming Viral Celebrity

IFC Movies has launched the official trailer for Gia Coppola’s stylized drama “Mainstream,” which opens in choose theaters and on demand Could 7.

Andrew Garfield and “Stranger Issues” star Maya Hawke play two rising web personalities, Hyperlink and Frankie, within the satire on social media stardom. Whereas being a YouTube star has its perks, their lives rapidly flip the wrong way up because the darkish facet of their superstar standing threatens to devour them each.

Nat Wolff performs Frankie’s finest pal Jake, who she recruits as a author for her new mission. Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Knoxville, Alexa Demie, Colleen Camp, Jacqui Getty, Nick Darmstaedter, Juanpa Zurita, Adam Barnhart and Marshall Bell additionally seem within the movie.

The film was co-written (with Tom Stuart) and directed by Coppola, the granddaughter of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now” filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Her breakout hit, 2013’s “Palo Alto,” adopted a group of youngsters in a rich California city who started to experiment with medication and informal intercourse. IFC Movies acquired the North American rights to “Mainstream” in February. The pic had its worldwide premiere final 12 months on the Venice Movie Competition.

“Mainstream” is produced by Fred Berger of Automatik, Lauren Bratman, Coppola of American Zoetrope, Garfield, Jack Heller and Scott Veltri of Assemble Media, Siena Oberman of Artemis, Francisco Rebelo de Andrade, Enrico Saravia, Alan Terpins of Tugawood, and Zac Weinstein of Dynasty.