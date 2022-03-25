Maintenance or total closure? Wii and DSi Stores Still Down, But Nintendo Has Already Responded

Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop celebrate a week since their sudden inactivity.

Just a few days ago, players became aware of a major change to the gaming experience. Wii and DSi: its digital stores fell on March 16. In the absence of a notice from Nintendo, added to the fact that said platforms still inaccessible to this daythe community has been quick to theorize about the total disappearance of the Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop, which already ceased their services in 2014.

Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop are currently undergoing maintenanceNintendoDespite this, the stores allowed the download of games already purchased by users, and that is why the community has not been slow to ask Nintendo for explanations. Now, and after a week in silence, the Big N has issued a first statement to Kotaku: “Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop are currently under maintenance. We will provide more information soon.”

In this way, Wii and DSi players will be waiting for Nintendo to provide more information about this situation, which, after all the speculation, has been left in maintenance. It should be remembered that, with the platforms down, games can only be downloaded through third party programs.

Regarding the performance of other similar applications, Nintendo recently announced the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops, a decision that has generated more than one debate on the net. After all, the Japanese company has shown on multiple occasions that it is focused on a Nintendo Switch that, in addition to being in the middle of its life cycle, continues to give us important updates.

