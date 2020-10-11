Maisie Smith | Strictly Come Dancing star shares tip from Scott Maslen

Maisie Smith, member of the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2020, has revealed the recommendation she obtained from her EastEnders co-star Scott Maslen.

Nonetheless, as an alternative of providing any recommendations on foot positioning or rhythm, the previous Strictly contestant and Jack Branning actor provided one brutally trustworthy piece of steerage.

“Scott Maslen instructed me I used to be going to lose lots of weight so maintain consuming!” Smith – one among 12 celebrities on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up – instructed RadioTimes.com and different press.

Talking about her different EastEnders pals, she added: “They’re simply so excited. They’ve all stated that is probably the most wonderful expertise.”

Smith continued: “They’ve all stated it’s probably the most wonderful nevertheless it actually took it out of them. They stated be ready for the lengthy days. And, you realize what, I’m trying ahead to it; it’ll be one thing totally different. In lockdown, I wasn’t doing something, so it’s a pleasant change.”

Smith, who performed Tiffany Butcher within the BBC cleaning soap, is the most recent in an extended line of EastEnders actors to tackle the competition. These embody winners Jill Halfpenny and Kara Tointon, alongside runner-up Matt Di Angelo.

Maslen competed within the 2010 sequence and completed in fourth place with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Natalie Lowe.

To dwell as much as her co-stars, Smith says she’s been extensively bodily getting ready for the competition. “As quickly because the gyms opened again up, I knew I used to be doing Strictly,” she stated.

“I’ve actually gone each single day simply to arrange me as a result of I understand how laborious it was going to be and I need to be match sufficient to truly be ready.”

Revealing she aimed to achieve no less than week three of the competition, Smith added that she hoped to have the ability to carry out a Cha Cha on the Strictly stage.

“I’ve received hips for days and I’m not going to lie, I felt I used to be actually in my consolation zone there,” she stated, referring to her Kids in Want Strictly Particular efficiency with Kevin Clifton. “So if there was one dance I’m actually trying ahead to it was that one.”

Addition reporting by Grace Henry.

Strictly Come Dancing dwell reveals begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To seek out out what else is on within the meantime, try our TV Information.