Maisie Williams Explains Why Game Of Thrones Doesn’t Have Alternate Endings

Maisie Williams is about to go from one widespread franchise to a different as she’s set to star in Disney’s (former Fox’s) New Mutants X-Males movie. Nevertheless, the Game of Thrones actress continues to be being requested about HBO’s widespread fantasy collection and specifically Season 8’s ending. Though, for those who suppose there’s an “Alternate Ending” minimize operating round someplace, she has disappointing information for you.
Maisie Williams was lately requested about the opportunity of their being an alternate ending to Game of Thrones. She defined one had not been filmed after which took {that a} step additional and defined why filming extra wouldn’t have made any sense.
We didn’t [film an alternate ending]. It prices a lot cash and the schedule was method too tight. We had been spending all the cash on dragons.
This remark from Maisie Williams to Metro UK tracks. Game of Thrones was below a reasonably tight deadline because the eighth and last season of the hit collection got here collectively. Creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, pretty or unfairly, had been seemingly able to step away to work on different tasks, in order that they solely signed on for seven episodes in Season 7 and 6 episodes for Season 8 — regardless that HBO tried to get them to do extra.
But beforehand, Kristofer Hivju, who performed Tormund Giantsbane and was additionally lately recognized with coronavirus, stirred the pot a bit when he additionally stated about an alternate ending:
Properly, we shot another ending. That was principally for enjoyable however I don’t know if I’m allowed to let you know about that.
In response to Maisie Williams, this isn’t correct data, which means both a. Maisie Williams’ character Arya Stark was merely not a part of the enjoyable or b. Kristofer Hivju was having enjoyable with the followers when he made his earlier remark. c. Extra stuff was shot however maybe not an actual “alternate ending.” It doubtless does not assist that another actors on the present have talked about concepts that had been bandied about however did not come to fruition within the last draft.
Regardless, if we’re taking Maisie Williams’ feedback at face worth, the alternate ending is only a fan “want.”
I feel individuals want we did. However… we didn’t! So, that’s your lot!
So why is an alternate ending even a focal point? That’s straightforward to reply. Game of Thrones was virtually beloved by means of nearly all of its eight-season run, however as soon as the HBO drama began transferring previous George R.R. Martin’s written works and into the realm of actual creativity fantasy, a number of followers felt the wheels got here off a bit.
That is notably true of the way in which Season Eight ended and this paragraph is about to get darkish and full spoilers. There have been complaints with Jon Snow killing Dany and the character getting away with homicide. There have been complaints about Jaime not having his full redemption arc with reference to his relationship with Brienne specifically. The record goes on and on.
So, for a few of these followers, fascinated by the opportunity of an alternate ending means there’s probably one thing extra satisfying on the market someplace. Finally, although, if we actually desire a considerably totally different ending what we’re doubtless going to have to attend for is George R.R. Martin’s Winds of Winter and the following A Music Of Ice And Hearth novels, which can hopefully hit shops sooner or later. That stated, even George R.R. Martin has expressed that the present caught near his main concepts, at the very least when it got here to how issues wrapped up.
