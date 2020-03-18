Maisie Williams Helped Keep Her New Mutants Co-Star From Freaking Out When Finally Watching The Movie

Whereas the general public at giant has nonetheless not seen director Josh Boone’s The New Mutants simply but, the forged of the movie has already had their style of the motion. It was actually an occasion for some, particularly actor Blu Hunt, who began to freak out as soon as she noticed her character Danielle Moonstar on display screen for the primary time. Fortunately, she had co-star and Sport of Thrones vet Maisie Williams to calm her down.