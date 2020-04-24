Maisie Williams Thriller ‘The Homeowners’ Bought for Fall Release – Variety

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, Maisie Williams’ “The Homeowners” and crime thriller “Chameleon” get acquired and Adam Alleca’s sci-fi challenge “Singular” is within the works at Netflix.

ACQUISITIONS

RLJE Movies has acquired the North American rights to the thriller “The Homeowners,” starring Maisie Williams (“Recreation of Thrones”), Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham.

The movie is anticipated to be launched in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD within the fall of 2020. Julius Berg made his characteristic directorial debut with “The Homeowners” from a script he co-wrote with Matthieu Gompel with the participation of Geoff Cox.

“Coming off the unprecedented success of ‘Recreation of Thrones,’ we’re excited to work with Maisie Williams and the opposite gifted filmmakers and forged members,” mentioned Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Movies.

The story facilities on a bunch of mates considering they discovered a straightforward rating at an empty home with a protected full of money. However when the aged couple that lives there comes dwelling early, the tables are out of the blue turned. The movie was produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre. Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Movies and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Movies negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

****

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the crime thriller “Chameleon,” and set a Could 19 launch date for DVD and North American digital HD web, cable, and satellite tv for pc platforms.

Written, directed, and produced by Marcus Mizelle, “Chameleon” options an ensemble forged together with Joel Hogan, Donald Prabatah, Alicia Leigh Willis, Jeff Prater, Acelina Kuchukova, Daniel Tolbert, Fernanda Hay, Allison Rose Williams, and Andrew Golov.

The story facilities on two ex-cons who rip-off L.A. trophy wives and their wealthy older husbands. However their newest sufferer is just not who she appears and threatens to wreck every little thing simply when one of many ex-cons has had a change of coronary heart and is able to name it quits.

“’Chameleon’ is basically about deception and the way it results in alienation,” mentioned Mizelle. “I wished to faucet into the desperation folks with restricted alternatives really feel and distinction that towards the unappreciative of us who’ve an excessive amount of.”

Freestyle’s Caleb Ward negotiated the cope with Brian Candy of APL Movie.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

Netflix is launching improvement of Adam Alleca’s sci-fi challenge “Singular” for Davis Leisure to provide.

The script facilities round a feminine company government who is distributed to a distant planet to go to one among their scientists, solely to find that his experiments have grow to be surreal and nightmarish.

Alleca is a Black Checklist author who most just lately wrote the 2018 movie “Delirium,” which was produced by GK Movies, Appian Method, and Blumhouse. His directorial debut, “Standoff,” was launched by Saban Movies and stars Laurence Fishburne and Thomas Jane. He additionally wrote “The Final Home on the Left,” directed by Dennis Iliadis and the Stephen King adaptation “Cell.”

Davis Leisure’s John Davis and John Fox most just lately produced “Dolemite Is My Title” for Netflix and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Alleca is repped by Fourth Wall Administration and Gendler & Kelly.