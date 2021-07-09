Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (NHIE) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Tamil-Candian actress widely known for her position as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix sequence “By no means Have I Ever” directed by means of Mindy Kaling. She could also be a social media influencer who has greater than 1.4 million fans (as of July 2021) on her Instagram account. The second one season of By no means Have I Ever is streaming on Netflix from July 15, 2021.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Actual Title Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Nickname Maitreyi Occupation Actress Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Ram Selvarajah

Mom: Kiruthiha Kulendiren Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Kids NA Faith But to be up to date Instructional Qualification But to be up to date Faculty Meadowvale Secondary Faculty Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Listening Song, Performing and Dance Start Position Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Native land Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Present Town Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Nationality Tamil-Canadian

[/su_table]

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/pg/officialmaitreyi/

twitter.com/ramakrishnannn

instagram.com/maitreyiramakrishnan/

Attention-grabbing info about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

The Mindy Undertaking is her debut sequence within the showbiz trade. The younger lady gained rave evaluations for her efficiency within the Netflix sequence.

Maitreyi attended the audition at Los Angeles and used to be decided on amongst 15,000 applicants for a Devi position on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy sequence “By no means have I Ever”.

She used to jot down, direct and convey a play all the way through her college days.

She additionally starred in her high-school manufacturing of Chicago.

Maitreyi used to be very interested by animations, following thru on her love of Disney and Wonder Comics.

In step with studies, she comes from a Sri Lankan circle of relatives.

She used to be additionally skilled in Bharatanatyam and Ballet.

In an interview, Ramakrishnan stated “I need different Tamils in every single place the arena to really feel pleasure that Tamil persons are making it,” “We’re doing it. And we’re superior.”

She is a relative of American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy.

She is a canine lover.

TV Sequence

By no means Have I Ever (Netflix) – 2020

By no means Have I Ever (Netflix) Season 2 – 2021

