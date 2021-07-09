Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (NHIE) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Tamil-Candian actress widely known for her position as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix sequence “By no means Have I Ever” directed by means of Mindy Kaling. She could also be a social media influencer who has greater than 1.4 million fans (as of July 2021) on her Instagram account. The second one season of By no means Have I Ever is streaming on Netflix from July 15, 2021.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
|Actual Title
|Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
|Nickname
|Maitreyi
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Ram Selvarajah
Mom: Kiruthiha Kulendiren
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|But to be up to date
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Meadowvale Secondary Faculty
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Listening Song, Performing and Dance
|Start Position
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|Native land
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|Present Town
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|Nationality
|Tamil-Canadian
[/su_table]
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/pg/officialmaitreyi/
twitter.com/ramakrishnannn
instagram.com/maitreyiramakrishnan/
Attention-grabbing info about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- The Mindy Undertaking is her debut sequence within the showbiz trade. The younger lady gained rave evaluations for her efficiency within the Netflix sequence.
- Maitreyi attended the audition at Los Angeles and used to be decided on amongst 15,000 applicants for a Devi position on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy sequence “By no means have I Ever”.
- She used to jot down, direct and convey a play all the way through her college days.
- She additionally starred in her high-school manufacturing of Chicago.
- Maitreyi used to be very interested by animations, following thru on her love of Disney and Wonder Comics.
- In step with studies, she comes from a Sri Lankan circle of relatives.
- She used to be additionally skilled in Bharatanatyam and Ballet.
- In an interview, Ramakrishnan stated “I need different Tamils in every single place the arena to really feel pleasure that Tamil persons are making it,” “We’re doing it. And we’re superior.”
- She is a relative of American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy.
- She is a canine lover.
TV Sequence
- By no means Have I Ever (Netflix) – 2020
- By no means Have I Ever (Netflix) Season 2 – 2021
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Photographs
Take a look at some photographs and newest photoshoot pics of Canadian actress Maitreyi,
