Major accident: Boat submerged in Chambal river, 12 bodies recovered, four still missing, 19 lives saved

Big Breaking: While crossing the Chambal river in Bundi, Rajasthan, a boat full of passengers overturned, carrying 35 people who drowned in the river's sharp edge, the bodies of 12 of them have been recovered so far. Four people are still missing, while 19 people have been saved safely. The search for the remaining four people is still going on. According to the information, all these people were crossing the Chambal river in a boat to go to Kamleshwar Dham. It is being said that the load on the boat was high and it was already damaged.

The accident took place around nine o'clock this morning, when people were going to the nearby Kamleshwar Dham temple for darshan after boarding an old damaged boat. The boat was overcrowded, and 10 motorcycles and other belongings were kept in it, due to which the boat went unbalanced and overturned in the Chambal river and people on the boat started drowning. Two people swam out somehow and gave information to the people. By then it was quite late. A large number of women and children were aboard the boat.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the accident and expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has written in his tweet that after talking to the Kota administration, he has received information about the incident. With immediate relief and rescue, instructions have been given to find the missing people soon. Local police and administration are present at the scene. The affected families have been instructed for help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The incident of overturning a boat near Chambal Dhibari in Khatoli area of ​​Thana in Kota is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the accident. – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) September 16, 2020

On receiving the information of the incident, high officials reached the spot and immediately the rescue operation was started. With the help of divers, bodies of people immersed in the river have been removed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed grief over this incident, while the Lok Sabha Secretariat is taking information about the incident from Kota District Office. Minister Shanti Dhariwal has instructed the District Collector and SP to run the rescue operation expeditiously. Most of the Gothras are from Kalan and Chanad villages.