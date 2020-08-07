Major accident in Kerala, landslide near Munnar kills 7, over 80 workers buried

Thiruvananthapuram: 7 bodies have been recovered so far in a landslide caused by heavy rains for the last four days at Rajamalai in Idukki district of Kerala. Kerala Minister MM Mani himself has given this information. He said, “So far seven bodies have been recovered from the landslide site. The rescue operation is in progress. I will go to Idukki. ” Also Read – Horrific explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, people say ‘nuclear explosion’

State Energy Minister MM, resident of the same district Mani said, "The landslide occurred at a place where tea laborers live. This place is at the top of a hill. Local MLAs are also going to the spot. All emergency services have been put there. "

Meanwhile, Parthasarathy, a resident of the area, told the media that he was aware of the three lines settled by around 80 workers and their families. But he does not know how many people were there when the landslide occurred. Because of heavy rains for the last few days many workers were at their homes.