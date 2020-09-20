Major behind-the-scenes changes that enabled the Bake Off to film in lockdown

Channel 4’s much-loved competitors The Nice British Bake Off is ready to air from Tuesday 22nd September, thanks to a “mammoth sacrifice” made by the present’s solid and crew to make it occur regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

So how did they do it?

Talking to Broadcast, the Channel Four competitors’s producers revealed that present’s manufacturing workers, which consists of 120 individuals, had to stay in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to safely film the upcoming sequence and permit the solid to disregard social-distancing tips.

Kieran Smith, inventive director at Love Productions, mentioned: “So many individuals depend on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan.”



He joined forces with managing director Letty Kavanagh to rent a South-East location, which housed all solid and crew alongside 20 lodge workers members, 80 Love producers and round 20 “kids, chaperones and dogwalkers,” in accordance to the publication.

That location was Down Corridor, a rustic home lodge on the border of Essex and Hertfordshire. Love Productions employed it completely on a self-catering foundation, retaining on 25 workers to assist run the place. Many contestants introduced their companions and youngsters for the six-week shoot.

Everybody on the group had to self-isolate for 9 days and take three COVID checks earlier than getting into the lodge, whereas producers labored out methods to transport individuals to the lodge “so individuals wouldn’t want to use any public bogs”, Kavanagh mentioned.

Manufacturing on the sequence started in July, with solid and crew reportedly commencing with a “gruelling” six-week shoot consisting of “two days on, two days off”. All through the course of, the present solely went by means of one coronavirus scare which turned out to be destructive, the publication reported.

“It was a large operation, we even construct 12 apply kitchens for the bakers to use on their days off,” Smith informed Broadcast, with Kavanagh including, “It felt like the most secure place in Britain.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb, additionally spoke about the changes that had to be made to present.

Throughout the Edinburgh TV Pageant, she mentioned: “What we’ve accomplished is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored arduous with them to put testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all solid, all crew, so that after we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there’s destructive.

“And that comes down to minute particulars, like the automobile that you’re driving to set has to even have been quarantined. No one can have been in it for the time of the quarantine. You’ll be able to’t cease on the manner. After which every little thing that comes onto set has to be fully disinfected.”

The eye to element allowed for issues to run on set extra usually, with Kate including: “The small print, actually minute particulars to shield everyone there and the manufacturing. And that then means that that set is covid- safe, and that then permits just a little bit extra flexibility.”

So will Bake Off be the similar?

“In the tent what you will notice seems like regular Bake Off, as a result of it’s regular bake off and we’ve been in a position to do that, ” she defined.

“By way of what really went on in the tent, the challenges that they did, the period of time they’d to put together, these issues have been the similar as they at all times are. So it’s been an unimaginable feat from Love to pull that off.”

Whereas all the additional precautions allowed for the present to be saved as regular as attainable as soon as in the tent, Kate admitted that having to isolate prior to the present positively had an affect.

“It did imply that the expertise, the solid and the crew lived in that bubble for the length of manufacturing which is clearly completely different to how we usually would make Bake Off,” she mentioned.

In a later interview with the Observer, Webb-Lamb revealed much more of the changes that had been made – and the way they’d allowed the present to stay the similar Bake Off as ever.



“The entire level of the bubble [was] having the ability to be shut to one another or pat individuals on the again, or it wouldn’t be Bake Off,” she defined.

Soccer matches and cinema and bingo nights have been held in the biosphere for the solid and crew’s leisure – with new presenter Matt Lucas even internet hosting one himself.

Bake Off’s 11th sequence will see comic Matt Lucas be a part of the present as Noel Fielding’s new co-host, after Sandi Toksvig left the Nice British Bake Off in January.

Talking about Lucas’ intense introduction to the much-loved baking competitors, Kavanagh mentioned: “He was virtually residing with the bakers. It felt like he had at all times been there.”

The Nice British Bake Off returns to Channel Four on Tuesday 22nd September at 8pm.