Major incident in UP: Former MLA beaten to death with sticks, Congress said – one more Brahmin killed

Lakhimpur Kheri: Former Independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh Nirvendra Kumar Munna was beaten to death in a ground dispute. The disputed land is near the bus station and the matter of this land is in the court. According to reports, another group came to forcibly occupy the land and was opposed by the former MLA, after which the people of Kishan Kumar Gupta of the opposing faction beat Nirvendra and his son Sanjeev Kumar Munna with 'lathis'.

The former MLA was seriously injured and died on his way to the hospital, while his son has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Family sources said that a large number of armed men came to forcibly occupy the land and beat up the father and son.

In protest against the incident, local people are demonstrating in a big way in Lakhimpur. Nirvendra Kumar was elected as an MLA from Munna Nighasan Assembly seat on Independents in 1989 and 1991 and on Samajwadi Party ticket in 1993.

Senior police officers were on the spot and did not answer the call. Meanwhile, the UP Congress tweeted, “Another Brahmin was killed. Jungle raj is getting frightening in UP. ” The Samajwadi Party called it a heartbreaking incident and asked the state government to clarify.