Major increase in corona cases in Maharashtra, 23 in one day, 350 new cases, 328 deaths

Mumbai: A major increase in corona virus cases was observed in Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day. 23,350 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the state, after which the total number of cases crossed 9 lakh. Health officials informed that the total number of corona virus cases in the state has increased to 907,212 on Sunday, from 883,862 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 328 patients have died due to this disease in the state, after which the total number of deaths has increased to 26,604. If seen, one death is due to this disease every four minutes in the state, and 973 new cases are coming out in one hour. The recovery rate in the state has come down to 71.03 percent, while the death rate is 2.93 percent, which is much higher than the national average. In the last 24 hours, 7,826 patients in the state have recovered from this disease and have gone home.

Pune (52) has the highest number of deaths in 328 deaths in a day, followed by Sangli (42), Mumbai (37) Thane (29), Nagpur (22), Solapur (15), Jalgaon (13) etc. Arrives In Pune district, which has become a hotspot in Maharashtra, the number of Kovid-19 cases has reached 199,303 and the total number of deaths here is 4,429 till Sunday.