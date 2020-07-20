Major Theme Park Planned for Yokohama (Report)

Planning is underway to construct a large theme park in Yokohama, close to Tokyo, in line with Japanese media studies. If accomplished the park might be related in dimension to Tokyo Disneyland.

Based on Yokohama metropolis corridor sources, cited by Asahi Shimbun, the operator of the park might be an unnamed Hollywood studio.

The park might be sited inside a 242-hectare plot that was beforehand used as a U.S. navy communications facility however was returned to Japanese management in 2014. The land has a mix of private and non-private possession. A lot of it’s used for agriculture.

Sotetsu Holdings, a transportation and actual property group, is presently engaged in talks with non-public landowners. The town of Yokohama is “indirectly concerned” within the theme park plan, however is supporting it not directly, by land rezoning and different means. Additionally, a lot of the estimated $1.2 billion funding required for the park is anticipated to return from authorities sources.

A bit of the previous U.S. navy website totaling 125 hectares is being eyed for the park. A landowners’ affiliation and town of Yokohama have agreed to make this part a ‘tourism and exercise’ zone. In the meantime, Sotetsu reportedly introduced a theme park plan to the affiliation in April, projecting annual attendance of 6.5 million to 13 million.

No announcement has but been made relating to the beginning of building or the estimated completion date. Japan presently has two theme parks constructed round Hollywood IP: Tokyo Disney Resort in Chiba Prefecture, which incorporates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea; and Common Studios Japan in Osaka.