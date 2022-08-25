Major US cruise lines will stop asking travelers for proof of vaccination

Those who are not vaccinated against COVID 19 can now board a cruise ship in the United States

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise y Norwegian Cruise Linesthe three main cruise lines in the world, they will stop asking for proof of vaccination against COVID 19 from most of their passengerswith the exception of some very long cruises (several weeks) or to meet the requirements of certain ports (where visitors are required to have proof of vaccination).

But in general, the era of the pandemic in which only those who had received at least the first two doses of the COVID 19 vaccine, including minors, could travel on cruise ships.

The cruise industry was hit hard by the pandemic (Reuters)

The three big cruise companies, whose headquarters are in Miami since the city is home to the largest cruise port in the world, For the time being, they will request a negative COVID 19 test from passengers who are not vaccinated before boarding the ship. In the event that passengers have proof of vaccination, they will not have to show a negative COVID test, as was required until now.

This is the largest change in the rules of the industry in the United States since in July 2021 the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) allowed them to operate again. The cruise industry was the one that received the most severe restrictions, which forced them to be inoperative for more than a yearContrary to what happened with airplanes, for example.

Those who are not vaccinated must still present a negative COVID 19 test to board a cruise

There were several cases of contagion outbreaks on cruise ships at the beginning of the pandemic, something that was not seen in other means of transport or in hotels. While hotels, restaurants or airplanes even eliminated the use of masks, cruise ships continued to require social distance, masks, proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Since rumors began that most of the COVID restrictions on cruise ships would be lifted, sales have skyrocketed. Carnival reported that since last August 15, reservations have been comparable to pre-pandemic figures.

The CDC has not objected to changing the rules for cruise ships, but they continue to warn that the pandemic is not over and that the risk in closed spaces remains high. From the website of the public health agency they still recommend the use of masks and promote new doses of the vaccine.

