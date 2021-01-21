Majora’s Mask designer leaves Nintendo

Takaya Imamura, the Nintendo artist and designer who created characters like Captain Falcon and Fox McCloud among others (not to mention he is the creator of the look of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask) retires from the company.

As reported by Kotaku, Imamura has announced that today was his last day working with Nintendo on his Facebook page after 32 years with the company.

“This is my last day at work. I have taken a selfie with the empty office. I think I will never come back. And as you suppose, I will miss her” Kotaku translated from the post on Facebook.

Imamura has worked on character design from F-Zero to the Star Fox saga, creating iconic Nintendo characters such as Captain Falcon and Fox McCloud among others. Most recently, he directed two Steel Diver games and was a supervisor on the last two Smash Bros. installments.

He was also the art director on The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, responsible for the design of the mask that gave the game its name and also of the character Tingle. It’s worth remembering that according to Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma, Imamura had the idea for Majora by combining his own name with Jumanji.