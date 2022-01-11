Makar Sankranti 2022: Ganga tub in Haridwar on Makar Sankranti, ban on kite flying in Gujarat, know the information

Makar Sankranti 2022: The shadow of Corona is getting darker even on Makar Sankranti. In step with the information, this time in Haridwar, devotees won’t be able to take a holy dip within the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri. No person might be allowed to go into the Har Ki Pauri space on that day. Haridwar DM Vinay Shankar Pandey has put a ban at the devotees taking tub within the Ganges on that day. Devotees coming from out of doors states and different districts have additionally no longer been allowed. Bathing has been banned at the instance of Makar Sankranti best to stop other folks from accumulating in mass. On the identical time, the Gujarat executive has additionally banned the collection of other folks in public puts, roads and open fields for kite flying, issuing strict pointers referring to Makar Sankranti.Additionally Learn – Dharma Sansad in Haridwar: Haridwar Dharma Sansad dispute case reaches Very best Courtroom, CJI stated – will listen the case

Ganga bathing banned in Haridwar-Rishikesh

The District Election Officer and the District Justice of the Peace have taken a large choice. In truth, allow us to let you know that on January 14, a ban has been imposed on bathing within the Ganges in Haridwar at the competition of Makar Sankranti. The District Justice of the Peace has additionally issued an order on this regard. In conjunction with this, it has additionally been stated that prison motion might be taken in opposition to those that don't obey the order.

In conjunction with Haridwar, all ghats of Rishikesh were banned from bathing within the Ganges at the competition of Makar Sankranti. Right here too devotees won’t be able to take a tub within the Ganges on Makar Sankranti.

Kite flying is not going to occur in Gujarat

In step with the notification issued by way of the State House Division for kite flying, there might be a ban at the accumulating of other folks to fly kites in any public position, open flooring or at the roads. It’s been stated that there might be a ban on massive gatherings on terraces or within residential societies, visitors, pals or kinfolk dwelling at different puts must no longer be allowed to go into different residential premises for the rite. It has additionally been stated that the usage of DJs and loudspeakers at the terrace or within the society can also be banned.