Make a Bizum to the Basque Administration: Euskadi, the first community to enable the collection of taxes and fines through this service

From this week the citizens of the Basque Country can pay their taxes, registration fees and all kinds of receipts issued by the Administration of its autonomous community through the popular Bizum payment service, as reported by the Government of Euskadi in a note.

The Basque Administration has explained that it is going to use Bizum’s technology to facilitate and streamline citizen payments, but that the process will be different from that between users: “It will be very similar to a bank card operation. First, the receipt is identified in the payment gateway, then the financial entity is selected and finally the telephone number of the user to whom the charge is to be made is entered, prior to entering a password ”.

The Government of Euskadi explains that the success and popularity that Bizum has achieved in recent years has led them to make this decision with the aim of facilitate payments to its citizens and streamline bureaucratic procedures.

MiPago Wallet

At the same time, the Basque Executive has announced the launch of MiPago Wallet, a digital wallet through which citizens can pay all their receipts from the Autonomous Administration scanning the barcode or QR code that appears on said document. To use this tool, the user will have to register and link their credit or debit card.

Once this is done, the system will create a token with bank information of the user, it will be stored on the user’s mobile device and will use it from that moment to enable all payments without the citizen’s card data being recorded in the application.

The Basque Country is the first autonomous community to include Bizum among its digital payment options for any of its public administrations. The platform that the Government of Euskadi will use has been enabled by Kutxabank.