‘Make-A-Scene’, the image-generating AI that improves the accuracy of DALL-E 2 by combining user descriptions and sketches

We’ve been talking for several weeks about the amazing capabilities of the DALL-E Mini and DALL-E 2, two imager AI models that, while very different in terms of the quality of their output, they stand out for being able to translate into images a written description of the user. But OpenAI is not the only company looking to lead this field…

…without going any further Meta —the company that owns Facebook— doesn’t want to be left behind and has recently presented its own generative AI, baptized ‘Make-A-Scene’ and is still in the prototype phase. This model offers the same as DALL-E 2 and goes even further in allowing us to translate our imagination into images.





Excited to announce Make-A-Scene, our latest research tool Mark Zuckerberg just shared. Make-A-Scene is an exploratory concept that gives creative control to anyone, artists & non-artists alike to use both text & sketches to guide AI image generation: https://t.co/p9HNFy3VeY pic.twitter.com/Ir5U4IvikV — Meta AI (@MetaAI) July 14, 2022

A few drops of sketches to the mass of descriptions, and rich, rich

Well, there where a text like “a blue duck riding a motorcycle” can be interpreted by DALL-E 2 in multiple ways (drawing both figures with different sizes, or placing them on one side or the other of the image), Make-A-Scene —also starting from a textual description— allows us to refine the results by accompanying the text with a simple sketch drawn that guides the AI ​​during the generative process and thus subtracts randomness from the final result.

This model, therefore, resorts to a novel intermediate process, in which it interprets what the user has sketched, identifies what the user has highlighted in his drawing as key aspects of the image, and then fill in the ‘gaps’ with what is indicated in the text.

In tests carried out by Meta with users, the participants valued the drawings made with the help of sketches better than dependents with only textual information. And they did this practically in all cases: a 99,54 % of the times

Users, with greater control of the result. Zuck, thinking again in the Metaverse

The result of all this is that users get much more control over the image they ask the AI ​​to generate, without relying so much on randomness. Meta’s own AI researchers highlight Make-A-Scene’s potential to empower the user:

“Someday, [Make-A-Scene] could enable entirely new forms of AI-powered expression and put creatives at the center of the process: an art director in charge of their next creative campaign, a social media influencer creating custom content, an author developing illustrations for their books and stories, or just someone sharing a funny greeting for a friend’s birthday.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has also been “excited” by the results of this AI, and by its possible future application to his great project (and obsession), the development of the metaverse: “Tools like this will be great for creators, especially when building immersive 3D worlds.”