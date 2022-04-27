Make more DC games, the firm behind Batman and Superman; Warner’s new property plans

According to information from Variety, the company wants to get more out of superhero IP on all fronts.

This Friday marked a week since the closing of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., giving rise to Warner Bros. Discovery, and little by little we are getting to know the plans of its new executive to make the conglomerate a more profitable company. Among those objectives is a major restructuring of DC, the firm behind Batman and Supermanwhere video games would be reinforced.

This is information from Variety, a highly prestigious portal specializing in film and television, where it is ensured that David Zaslav, CEO of WBD, believes the success of the merger will depend in large part on unlocking the full potential of the DC universe of characters. Naturally, the focus of this publication falls on the movies, “lacking a coherent creative and brand strategy.”

But a mention is also dedicated to video games, ensuring that the executive wants to see a boost in this territoryas well as the comics themselves.

In all this the American company would be looking for a new business coordinator, although at the moment the recruitment has not come to fruition. We will have to wait for future movements to know the scope of this new Zaslav policy for the new Warner Bros. Discovery and its superheroes.

Warner Bros. Games it is still governed by David Haddad, who has survived the first round of executive changes at the company. He will report to JB Perrette, CEO and President of WBD Global Streaming and Interactive.

Speaking of video games, Gotham Knights is scheduled for release this year, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the following year, and an open-world video game starring Wonder Woman is also underway. However, no one is aware that DC’s release rate in recent years has been lower compared to Marvel’s, so it is possible that WBD wants to promote a change in strategy that allows the company to license more of its IP.

