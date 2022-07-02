Make room in your box, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti could be gigantic

With the tremendous consumption attributed to the new RTX 40, it seems that Lovelace will occupy three sockets.

Following images (leaked on Chiphell) of what appeared to be engineering samples of the monstrous RTX 4090 Tithe youtuber Moore’s Law Is Dead has made a video analysis in which he details everything known about the future Nvidia top of the rangeventures to share some rendered images of what the graphics cards would look like in his formato Founders Editionand, beware, its appearance is gigantic, occupying three PCI sockets.

The youtuber is a renowned informer when it comes to graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, so we wouldn’t be surprised if these renders were indeed internal materials from the green company. Therefore, see comparisons with the RTX 3090both in terms of size and consumption, give us an idea of how far they could grow in size the new most powerful RTX 40.

That is, if we finally manage between 600 and 850 Wit would make all the sense in the world that these GPUs needed heatsinks this bulky to be able to maintain good temperatures. Now, keep in mind that we are talking about the base models; If we get to talk about third-party cards, the same RTX 3090 are presented in versions that occupy 3.5 and 4 spaces.

Lastly, it is almost frustrating that we do not yet have a certain date for the arrival of the Lovelace family. If the latest information spoke of a launch in August or Septemberright now we are going to an October window, for the RTX 4080 models, and from November for the RTX 4070. We will have to see how the market operates by then, now that Nvidia has dedicated more stock to Spain.

More about: NVIDIA, RTX 4090 and PC.