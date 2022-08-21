Make the leap to 2K quality with this Xiaomi gaming monitor that plummets to its lowest price of all time in PcComponentes

When we want to compose a quality gaming setup, we must take into account the features that they can provide us with the different peripherals to get the best possible gaming experience. The monitor is a fundamental factor to achieve this, since in it we will be able to appreciate all the action of our favorite video games.

Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27 EU 33423

There is a wide market for monitors in the current market, but the gaming models have a design designed to achieve great image quality so that we can feel fully in the story that is happening on the screen. This is the case of this monitor of the well-known brand Xiaomi which is currently marked down to its lowest price ever: we can take it home for 354.99 euros at PcComponentes.

It is a great gaming monitor with which we can improve our gaming experience taking a leap in the image quality of our favorite titles. The Xiaomi Mi 2K is a peripheral that has a 27” IPS screen with a wide angle of 178º that will allow us to enjoy a realistic image thanks to its enveloping design. We will be able to achieve 2K image quality thanks to its 2560 x 1440 p resolution.





A gaming monitor with these features could not be left behind in its refresh rate. It has 165 Hz, a feature that It will allow you to play super smoothly, helping you to aim at your enemies as accurately as possible. Its response time of only 1 ms will allow you to adapt your movements at the highest possible speed so that you are always one step ahead of your enemies. It also incorporates an Adaptive-Sync technology and a large number of DisplayPort, HDMI and USB ports.