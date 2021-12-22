Make the leap to 4K resolution for less than 400 euros with this HP gaming monitor on sale that reaches its all-time low

4K is here to stay, of that there is no longer any doubt; next-generation gaming hardware has bet more than ever on Ultra HDDespite the fact that it is really difficult to get hold of one of the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft, as well as the most powerful graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD.

But in the case of having a gaming equipment solvent enough to move games freely at 4K, the ideal is to combine it with a monitor capable of reaching this resolution. Like this HP, which is on sale for only 379 euros on Amazon. With a discount of 120 euros compared to its official price, reaches its all-time low price on Amazon.

We are talking about the HP U27, an excellent monitor to play games that, as we say, stands out for including a 3840 x 2160p resolution. And that ideal if we are lucky enough to have a powerful GPU that is capable of maintaining a constant rate of 60 FPS in titles at that resolution.





HP U27 – 27 ”Ultra HD 4K Wireless Monitor (3840 x 2160, 60Hz, 5ms, IPS, 16: 9, HDMI, USB 3.0, Wi-Fi Direct, Speakers, Low Blue Light, Anti-glare, Adjustable Height and Tilt) Silver

This monitor is 27 inches, which in combination with those 3840 x 2160p yields a great density of pixels per inch which, in turn, translates into sharpness beyond doubt. And that it seems perfect for both work and play.

On the other hand, the HP U27 mounts an IPS panel (with great viewing angles and color representation), with a “classic” aspect ratio of 16: 9 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In addition to a response time of 5 milliseconds that offers a good performance in single player titles (not so much for competitive games).

It also has speakers, ports and connections of all kinds. In addition to AMD FreeSync technology, that allows to synchronize hertz and frames per second in real time. And this model, in addition, incorporates a really interesting function that although it is not ideal to use while we play, it never hurts: it can be used wirelessly.