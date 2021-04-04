Make-Up and Hairstylist Awards Winners 2021

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Native 706) held its eighth annual MUAHS Awards Saturday night time in a digital ceremony.

Oscar frontrunner within the make-up and hair class “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” took house the feature-length movement image awards for finest interval and/or character make-up and finest interval hairstyling and/or character hairstyling, whereas fan-favorite “Bridgerton” received finest interval and/or character hairstyling in a tv sequence, tv restricted or miniseries or tv new media sequence.

In the perfect make-up class for commercials and music movies, the group behind Woman Gaga’s seems to be for her “911” video received, beating out Submit Malone and Justin Bieber. Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash took house the award.

The guild lauded its winners in daytime tv, recognizing “The Kelly Clarkson Present.” Tv sequence winners included “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Westworld.”

Eddie Murphy was the recipient of the distinguished artisan award. His “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Corridor introduced the award to him, which celebrated his versatile, 4 decade-long profession performing, directing and producing.

Matthew Mungle, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist, was honored with a lifetime achievement award for make-up. Mungle, a grasp of the elite make-up results, boasts over 250 movie and tv initiatives together with “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Dracula” and “Albert Nobbs.” Actress and collaborator Glenn Shut introduced the award to Mungle. Each are nominated for Oscars this 12 months for his or her work in “Hillbilly Elegy,” with Shut receiving a supporting actress nomination and Mungle for finest make-up and hairstyling.

The occasion was hosted by “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson.

Full Record of Winners:

Function-length Movement Image – Greatest Modern Make-up

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale) Thomas

Function-length Movement Image – Greatest Interval And/or Character Make-up

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Younger)

Function-length Movement Image – Greatest Particular Make-up Results

“Pinocchio” (Mark Coulier)

Function-length Movement Image – Greatest Modern Hair Styling

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms)

Function-length Movement Image – Greatest Interval Hair Styling And/or Character Hair Styling

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams)

Tv Collection, Mini-series Or New Media Collection – Greatest Modern Make-up

“Westworld” (Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke)

Tv Collection, Mini-series Or New Media – Greatest Interval And/or Character Make-up

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Daniel Parker)

Tv Collection, Mini-series Or New Media – Greatest Particular Make-up Results

“The Mandalorian” (Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard)

Tv Collection, Mini-series Or New Media – Greatest Modern Hair Styling

“Schitt’s Creek” (Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys)

Tv Collection, Mini-series Or New Media – Greatest Interval And/or Character Hair Styling

“Bridgerton” (Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper)

Tv Particular, One Hour Or Extra Reside Program Collection Or Film Made For Tv – Greatest Modern Make-up

“Saturday Evening Reside” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

Tv Particular, One Hour Or Extra Reside Program Collection Or Film Made For Tv – Greatest Interval And/or Character Make-up

“Saturday Evening Reside” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani)

Tv Particular, One Hour Or Extra Reside Packages Collection, Or Film For Tv – Greatest Modern Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars” (Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard)

Tv Particular, One Hour Or Extra Reside Program Collection Or Film Made For Tv – Greatest Interval And/or Character Hair Styling

“Hamilton” – (Frederick Waggoner)

Daytime Tv – Greatest Make-up



“The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, Josh Foster)

Daytime Tv – Greatest Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland)

Kids & Teen Tv Programming – Greatest Make-up

“All That” (Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld)

Kids & Teen Tv Programming – Greatest Hair Styling

“All That” (Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax)

Commercials & Music Movies – Greatest Make-up

Woman Gaga “911” (Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash)

Commercials & Music Movies – Greatest Hair Styling

Exercise/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro” (Stacey Morris)

Theatrical Manufacturing (Reside Stage) – Greatest Hair Styling

Hamilton (And Peggy Firm) (Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik)