Make your way to “clean milk” at work: this is the new video game from the creators of Broforce

Stick it to the Stickman is coming to stores in 2023 on PC as a practical guide to rising in the corporate world.

After leaving a very good taste with Broforce, the Free Lives team is back, once again in the company of Return Digitalwith an original proposal to say the least: Stick it to the Stickman, “a practical guide for anyone who wants to ascend in the business world as quickly as possible”. Coming to PC in 2023.

Stick it to the Stickman is a roguelike fighting game where the player has to kick crotches, shoot staplers and peaking chainsaws, with high-impact physics-based combat, massive amounts of coffee, and flatulent offenses. “Make your way (clean milk) between your co-workers, supervisors and bosses while learning the most powerful ‘business techniques’ until you become the boss of the worst company in the entire country.”

Accompanying the news, several images and a trailer have been presented where, apart from the fun nature of the proposal, we observe its visual commitment, far removed from what was seen at the time with Broforce, which was more committed to action with retro touches.

The dystopian corporate world of Stick it to the Stickman, with its witty but grim jokes about the hopeless future under capitalism, will be looking to get us a laugh starting next year on PC. for now it is unknown if it will come to consoles. In the meantime, you can read the analysis of Broforce in 3DJuegos. Free Lives is also working on Anger Foot, a hectic game where you kick ass and kick doors.

