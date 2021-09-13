Making jokes with weapons and medication in Bizum affairs can get your financial institution to name you: that is how they analyze the ideas

Bizum is a device related on your financial institution that permits you to ship cash to someone else in this sort of easy approach that it nearly turns out that you’re sending a WhatsApp message (in truth you’ll use this provider with out leaving the messaging utility). This simplicity when making transfers, which might be additionally loose for you, can lead you to funny story about the cause of the cargo, however watch out, lest you could have felony issues.

Such a lot in order that banks, which might be a part of this technique of sending and receiving cash, since Bizum is related on your account, learn the themes of the cash transfers that you just write. They don’t do it to gossip or to lack your privateness, however it’s to conform to the regulation. On some banks have complete departments created to come across fraud or different issues that can move a crime.

Who applies the safety measures





With all this, being so easy to ship even a penny (or loads of euros) to a colleague, it should happen to you to position one thing humorous within the subject that, if truth be told, in your financial institution and for the regulation on your nation they are going to don’t have anything a laugh. Fairly the opposite. And you’ve got to watch out with that. Don’t ship cash for “cocaine” or for the “Taliban” or “terrorism” as a result of you’ll overwork your financial institution and you’ll finally end up in a troublesome state of affairs.

From Bizum they provide an explanation for that the appliance “does now not seek the advice of the issues of the operations performed nor does it observe any clear out on them. Bizum is inside the banking packages of the entities and it’s they who observe the safety measures of their on-line banking consistent with their coverage, measures which can be the similar as the ones implemented to different monetary merchandise reminiscent of strange transfers “.

Jorge Morell Ramos, Legaltechies legal professional specialised in regulation and generation, defined to Xataka that the ten/2010 legislation at the prevention of cash laundering and terrorist financing “calls for entities reminiscent of banks, companies, approach of cost and others to watch transactions that can be suspected of laundering or financing terrorism”

In step with the knowledgeable, as there are thousands of transactions which can be performed, “observe automatisms to come across patterns or key phrases, and the entirety that sounds ordinary has to generate an alert, be verified and if it’s the case, communicated to the corresponding entities “.

Circumstances through which a financial institution has been alerted: 11 euros for the “holy battle in Syria”

There have already been instances, made public (who is aware of what number of extra there is probably not shared of their networks), through which a financial institution has referred to as a shopper to invite for explanations of a cargo “with a sophisticated subject. As an example, the switch of a couple of euros thru Bizum with the concept that” Guns for the holy fight in Syria “. This ** transaction was once rejected routinely and the buyer additionally won a choice from his financial institutionor to discuss it.

MY BANK has referred to as me to invite me for explanations a few idea that I installed a Bizum the day prior to this JAJAJAJAJAJA This was once the concept that: %.twitter.com/1CJsFPisin — rulīx out of context (@_rulixab) January 29, 2020

This consumer has been sharing on his Twitter profile, since he made his case public, how folks touch you asking what to do after sending cash with a unusual thought (completely unaware that this can be a downside) and in the event that they will have to alert the police that the concept that in their cash switch is only a funny story and now not that they’re actually serious about world terrorism.

Different ideas which have been printed and that experience resulted in issues were “For the cocaine”, “Thank you for the kidney”, “Al Qaeda” or “Plutonium appropriate for guns”.

They’ve referred to as me from the financial institution for the names of the Bizum that I obtain. That that striking “Al Qaeda” as an idea does now not make Santander very humorous. The bounds of humor are set for me through a multinational. Superior. – Vicente (@Don_Vicent) December 13, 2019

With this case “a financial institution in Germany requested its shoppers to prevent doing it because it generated further paintings for them” or even going as far as to cave in their techniques, consistent with data from Stefan Marotzke, spokesman for the German Affiliation of Financial savings and Cash Banks ( DGSV). Those jokes power entities to begin an investigation procedure to make sure that they aren’t accomplishing an unlawful trade (cash laundering, organ gross sales, terrorism, fraud …) as Marotzke publicly mentioned in 2018 when this factor was an issue.

What does knowledge coverage say on this case?





It should be mentioned that even if there’s a large legislation for the safety of citizen knowledge, on this case, in your financial institution to learn the concept that of a couple of euros despatched through Bizum is felony. Sergio Carrasco, ICAIB legal professional, has defined to Xataka that in regards to the switch of knowledge related to the switch, is roofed as a result of in any case it’s the execution of the contract, and so they tell you.

For his phase, Samuel Parra, knowledgeable legal professional in privateness and Information Coverage, mentioned that banking entities have the “legal responsibility to battle the financing of terrorism or cash laundering, and subsequently, a kind of measures, you input many others, is to come across ideas in the ones Bizum “.

Moreover, the cash laundering law itself “already establishes in Article 32 bis that no the consent of the events is needed in order that the themes sure through mentioned regulation procedure the important non-public knowledge “, the knowledgeable has specified.