Making of ‘Virtually Well-known’ Retold as Oral History for ‘Origins’ Podcast – Variety

With the 20th anniversary of the discharge date of the movie “Virtually Well-known” approaching in September, the “Origins” podcast is getting a leap of the commemorating by launching a five-part sequence concerning the making of Cameron Crowe’s much-loved rock ‘n’ roll comedy-drama.

Author-director Cameron Crowe, who based mostly the film on his personal experiences as a teenaged Rolling Stone journalist within the 1970s, has been interviewed for the retelling of the making of the movie. So have principal forged members Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Zooey Deschanel — together with cameo participant Jimmy Fallon, who was proper within the gray zone between well-known and virtually well-known when the movie was made.

Others interviewed embody Peter Frampton, one of the various musicians Crowe profiled for Rolling Stone again within the day; Nancy Wilson of Coronary heart, who contributed instrumental music to the movie; and the “actual” Penny Lane, the “band-aid” upon whom Hudson’s character was based mostly.

The primary episode goes up July 8. The sequence will be discovered right here.

Different “Origins” podcasts have featured oral histories of “Intercourse and the Metropolis,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Saturday Evening Stay” and ESPN. The present is written and narrated by James Andrew Miller, and executive-produced by Miller with Cadence13 prime content material officer Chris Corcoran.

A brand new stage musical model of “Virtually Well-known” premiered at San Diego’s Previous Globe final fall, to enthusiastic critiques, and is hoped for as a Broadway prospect sooner or later after legit stage productions resume.