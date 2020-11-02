Malabar Naval Exercise from November 3, 4 major democracies including India to participate

new Delhi: The ‘Quad’ countries, which include India, the US, Japan and Australia, are set for the annual naval drill Malabar exercise in the Indian Ocean region starting on Tuesday. India, while giving a strong message to China, invited Australia to participate in this drill to gain a wider foothold in the Indo-Pacific region, which it agreed to. Indian Navy spokesman Vivek Madhwal said, “The 24th edition of the Malabar naval exercise is scheduled in November 2020 in two phases.” The official said that the first phase of this naval exercise will be held from 3 to 6 November 2020 at Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal, in which the Indian Navy, United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy ( RAN). Also Read – Why is ‘Quad’ important for India in today’s time? Foreign Minister S Jaishankar explained its meaning

The second phase of the drill is to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. The Malabar series of naval exercises began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the Indian and US navies. The Japanese Navy joined Malabar in 2015. The 2020 edition will now witness Australia's participation in this joint maritime exercise. Indian naval units in the first phase of Malabar, American ship (USS) John S. McCain (guided missile destroyer), Ballarat ship (long range warship) including MH-60 helicopter from Australia (HMAS) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Ship (JMSDF ) SH-60 helicopter with Onami (destructor) will participate.

In the first phase of the exercise, the Indian Navy will be headed by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan. The Indian Navy will participate in the exercise from the destroyer Rannvijay, warship Shivalik, offshore petrol ship Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and Submarine Sindhuraj. Along with this, advanced jet trainer Hawk, long range marine petrol aircraft P-81, marine petrol aircraft Dornier and helicopters will also participate in this exercise.

In view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, this practice is being conducted as a ‘non-contact, only at sea’ exercise. It will demonstrate a high level of coordination and coordination between friendly armies, which will be rule-based according to international orders, including their shared values ​​and commitment to open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The first phase of this exercise will see complex and advanced naval exercises, including surface, anti-submarine and anti-air combat operations, cross deck flying, naval development and weaponry exercises.

(Input-IANS)