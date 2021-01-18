Malaga Film Festival Launches Hack, A New Digital Content Initiative

In line with the Festival de Málaga’s drive to repeatedly evolve and introduce new initiatives, the pageant in southern Spain has launched Hack MAFIZ Málaga, a brand new trade occasion geared toward digital content material creators.

Candidates should undergo a gauntlet of audiovisual challenges to safe their participation, which culminates within the pageant’s 24th version, to be held June 4-13.

Finally, the objective is for the occasion to turn out to be a key gathering for digital content material creators in addition to distributors, manufacturers, media, streaming companies and manufacturing firms from all over the world.

The decision for functions has been launched on the pageant’s MAFIZ web site and can stay open till Feb. 7.

contributors might want to present a one-minute introductory video, uploaded to YouTube, the place they are going to element their audience and the weather that greatest outline them.

From right here, 198 candidates from Spain and Latin America will probably be chosen to take part within the Hackathon on-line problem slated to run from Feb. 14 to Mar. 14.

These 198 semi-finalists will probably be grouped into 66 groups of three individuals who will collectively develop audiovisual content material, which might be sequence, podcasts or video video games, beneath the steerage of consultants.

5 finalist groups will then be chosen to face the final word problem on the MAFIZ Business zone in June.

Over June 4-13, the groups will probably be requested to create audiovisual content material concerning the occasion within the open tent lab. They may even have the chance to community with worldwide co-production firms, funds, media, platforms and different gamers of the Latin American trade.

Initiative is available in response to the rising range of content material throughout a gamut of platforms.

“That is Hack MAFIZ Malaga’s fundamental precedence: To supply the chance to accommodate these creators, to get to know them and see them in motion, permitting them to work together in a venue of synergies with the totally different brokers of the normal trade,” the pageant said.