Malaika Vasupal (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Malaika Vasupal (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Malaika Vasupal is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for taking part in lead position of Leela in Kannada tv display Hitler Kalyana along Dileep Raj. The display is bureaucratic remake of Telugu display Hitler Gari Pellam. She at the start belongs from Davangeri, Karnataka.

Bio

Actual Title Malaika T Vasupal Occupation Actor Date of Start No longer Identified Age (as in 2021) No longer Identified Start Position Davangeri, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian House The city Davangeri, Karnataka, India Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Identified School No longer Identified Instructional Qualification Engineering Graduate Debut Tv : Hitler Kalyana (2021)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 2″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Making a song and Gazing Motion pictures

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Malaika Vasupal

Malaika Vasupal used to be born and taken up in Davangeri, Karnataka.

She is these days dwelling in Bengaluru to concentrate on her performing occupation.

Her first main step forward used to be Zee Kannada TV display Hitler Kalyana. She mentioned,

“Since my circle of relatives has no contacts within the trade, I used to trip from Davangere to Bengaluru nearly each and every week to wait auditions of more than a few serials. One such that I had auditioned for a couple of months in the past used to be Hitler Kalyana. I had no longer heard from the crew, so I used to be rather stunned after I in the end were given a choice confirming that I have been decided on for the serial. It used to be a dream come true for me and I’m keenly taking a look ahead to the display to start out airing,”

She took every week lengthy performing workshop to realize self belief prior to happening set.

