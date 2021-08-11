Malaika Vasupal (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Malaika Vasupal is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for taking part in lead position of Leela in Kannada tv display Hitler Kalyana along Dileep Raj. The display is bureaucratic remake of Telugu display Hitler Gari Pellam. She at the start belongs from Davangeri, Karnataka.

Bio

Actual Title Malaika T Vasupal
Occupation Actor
Date of Start No longer Identified
Age (as in 2021) No longer Identified
Start Position Davangeri, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian
House The city Davangeri, Karnataka, India
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Malaika Vasupal (Actress)

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Identified
School No longer Identified
Instructional Qualification Engineering Graduate
Debut Tv : Hitler Kalyana (2021)
Hitler Kalyana (2021)
Awards No longer To be had
Malaika Vasupal (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 2″ Ft
Weight 50 Kg
Determine Dimension 34-26-34
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Making a song and Gazing Motion pictures
Malaika Vasupal (Actress)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Internet Value No longer To be had
Malaika Vasupal (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Malaika Vasupal

  • Malaika Vasupal used to be born and taken up in Davangeri, Karnataka.
  • She is these days dwelling in Bengaluru to concentrate on her performing occupation.
  • Her first main step forward used to be Zee Kannada TV display Hitler Kalyana. She mentioned,

“Since my circle of relatives has no contacts within the trade, I used to trip from Davangere to Bengaluru nearly each and every week to wait auditions of more than a few serials. One such that I had auditioned for a couple of months in the past used to be Hitler Kalyana. I had no longer heard from the crew, so I used to be rather stunned after I in the end were given a choice confirming that I have been decided on for the serial. It used to be a dream come true for me and I’m keenly taking a look ahead to the display to start out airing,”

  • She took every week lengthy performing workshop to realize self belief prior to happening set.

If in case you have extra information about Malaika Vasupal. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

