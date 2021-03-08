Malala Yousafzai Sets Programming Partnership With Apple

Malala Yousafzai has signed a multi-year programming partnership with Apple TV Plus.

Below the deal. her unique programming for the streamer will cowl dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and kids’s collection. She’s going to work on the collection below her newly fashioned manufacturing banner, Extracurricular.

“I imagine within the energy of tales to carry households collectively, forge friendships, construct actions, and encourage kids to dream,” mentioned Yousafzai. “And I couldn’t ask for a greater accomplice than Apple to assist carry these tales to life. I’m grateful for the chance to assist girls, younger folks, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

At age 16, Yousafazi revealed her best-selling memoir, “I Am Malala.” She’s since written two extra books, starred in a documentary about her adolescence, and created Meeting, a digital publication for ladies and younger girls accessible on Apple Information. Since launching in 2018, Meeting has revealed tales from younger girls in additional than 100 nations and in over 20 languages.

She additionally based Malala Fund to champion each woman’s proper to 12 years of protected, free, high quality training. In 2018, Apple turned Malala Fund’s first Laureate accomplice, supporting the group’s work with native advocates and lecturers in eight nations the place ladies face important training challenges. Apple additionally assists with know-how, curriculum, and analysis into coverage adjustments to assist ladies’ training. The partnership has since expanded, and in Brazil, Apple’s 10 Developer Academies have partnered with Malala Fund to advance ladies’ training alternatives there and around the globe.

Yousafzai joins a rising checklist of high-profile individuals who have signed offers with Apple. Others embrace Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfonso Cuarón, and extra.