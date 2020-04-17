Malaysia and Thailand urged to help stranded Rohingya refugees

Amnesty World makes plea over a great deal of people caught on as many as 5 boats

Masses additional Rohingya refugees keep stranded at sea, rights workforce have warned, merely sooner or later after it emerged that dozens of people died onboard a ship that used to be refused entry to Malaysia and left adrift for two months.

On Friday, Malaysia’s air drive confirmed it had denied entry to a 2nd boat sporting about 200 Rohingya people, claiming it had carried out in order that you might prevent extra unfold of the coronavirus contained in the nation, which stays under lockdown.

