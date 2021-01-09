‘Malcolm & Marie’ Trailer: Zendaya Stars in Netflix Romance

Zendaya returns to the massive display screen — this time, in black-and-white — as John David Washington’s lover in “Malcolm & Marie,” set for launch on Netflix on Feb. 5.

“Malcolm & Marie” stars Washington as a filmmaker and Zendaya as his girlfriend, and focuses on the couple’s conversations relating to their previous relationships.

Netflix is planning an Academy Awards marketing campaign for the film, which it purchased for $30 million through the digital Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant.

The movie was one of many first to be written and filmed through the pandemic. The manufacturing workforce took nice precautions to maintain the set in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and to realize approval from Hollywood unions.

The pic marks one other collaboration between Zendaya and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, who served as author, producer and director of the HBO sequence. Zendaya and Washington are government producers, as are rapper Child Cudi and Yariv Milchan.

In September, Zendaya made Emmy historical past by changing into the youngest winner of the very best lead actress in a drama sequence class. Washington most lately starred in Christopher Nolan’s time-warping sci-fi movie “Tenet” and Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated movie “BlacKkKlansman” in 2018.

“Malcolm & Marie” was additionally produced by Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson for Little Lamb Productions.

Sam Levinson mentioned on the time of the sale, “I’m so grateful to this forged and crew, lots of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ household, for coming collectively throughout such unsure occasions. We felt privileged to have the ability to make this movie collectively and we did so with a whole lot of love. We’re all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in permitting filmmakers the liberty to inform their tales that attain audiences all around the world.”

Watch the trailer under.