Malcolm Roberts criticised after claiming ‘many’ domestic violence allegations made up

One Nation chief Pauline Hanson moreover made unsupported statements about of us lying to court docket docket at family laws inquiry

The One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts has suggested a parliamentary inquiry into Australia’s family laws machine that “many circumstances” of residence violence allegations are made up via of us to attain custody of their youngsters.

The inquiry, which has been championed via One Nation and broadly criticised via residence violence groups and ladies’s advocates, began hearings in Townsville on Tuesday.

