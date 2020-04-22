General News

Malcolm Turnbull book publisher has list of ‘legion’ recipients of unauthorised copies

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Author reaches settlement with Scott Morrison’s adviser Nico Louw. Requested whether or not or not senior political figures had been amongst those despatched the memoir, CEO says, ‘How senior do you want?’

One of the important largest names in politics will in all probability be drawn into the talk over pirating of Malcolm Turnbull’s autobiography after his author reached a settlement on the issue.

On Tuesday evening time Hardie Grant reached a settlement with Scott Morrison’s adviser Nico Louw over claims he allotted unauthorised copies of Turnbull’s e book, A Bigger Picture, prior to its formal liberate on Monday.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment