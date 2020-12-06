Male K-Drama Leads Of 2020 Whose Debut Roles Put Them On The Path To Stardom

When an actor is so profitable and on the high of his sport, it’s enjoyable to look again at their humble beginnings. Whether or not the function be large or small, it’s a monumental step because it provides them an opportunity to meet their goals and showcase their abilities. Listed below are 10 Ok-drama actors’ debut roles that put them on the trail to stardom!

Observe: Listing is in no specific order!

1. Jang Ki Yong – “It’s Okay, That’s Love”

Jang Ki Yong initially began out in showbiz as a mannequin. He was despatched to the set of the SBS drama “It’s Okay, That’s Love” and was given a small function enjoying Lee Sung Kyung‘s boyfriend. On the time, he didn’t suppose a lot of it nor did he have an enormous need to behave, however after being on set, it sparked a newfound ardour. Since then, he’s been starring in Ok-dramas galore, together with this yr’s fantasy romance “Born Once more.”

2. Lee Jae Wook – “Recollections of the Alhambra”

Lee Jae Wook has had a brief appearing profession, however a really spectacular one. Having been in simply 5 Ok-dramas and one film, Lee Jae Wook is proving to have what it takes to be one of many trade’s greatest. Lee Jae Wook’s debut function was within the sci-fi fantasy “Recollections of the Alhambra” because the shady hacker, and this previous yr he bought his first starring function as Solar Woo Jun in “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.”

3. Music Seung Hun – “Three Guys and Three Women”

This yr, Music Seung Hun starred within the MBC drama “Dinner Mate” and likewise graced us with a uncommon look on the variability present “Residence Alone.” It’s onerous to consider that it has been 25 years since Music Seung Hun debuted on the sitcom “Three Guys and Three Women.” He performed the aloof and love struck Seung Hun (a lot of the characters glided by their actual names within the present), and he shortly garnered an enormous fan following quickly after he debuted. Individuals already couldn’t resist his charms!

4. Ahn Hyo Seop – “Splash Splash Love”

Ahn Hyo Seop starred within the hit hospital romance Ok-drama “Dr. Romantic 2” this yr. Approach earlier than Ahn Hyo Seop grew to become an actor, he was a trainee at JYP Leisure. After being a trainee for a number of years, he determined to strive his hand at appearing. His first function and debut was because the loyal Park Yeon within the fan favourite web-drama “Splash Splash Love.” His function was small, however very impactful.

5. Kim Min Jae – “Persevere, Goo Hae Ra”

Kim Min Jae starred in his first-ever lead function this yr because the piano prodigy Park Joon Younger in “Do You Like Brahms?” He began coaching to be an idol and was a really proficient dancer and rapper. Regardless of this, when he was given the chance to get into appearing, he accepted it with none hesitation. His debut in dramaland was within the music-themed sequence “Persevere, Goo Hae Ra” as Sa Gi Joon. As a result of he was required to bounce, it was a straightforward transition!

6. Joo Ji Hoon – “Princess Hours”

This yr was an enormous success for Joo Ji Hoon. He starred in SBS’s “Hyena,” “Kingdom” Season 2, and was additionally confirmed to star within the upcoming sequence “Mount Jiri” alongside Jun Ji Hyun. Joo Ji Hoon was fortunate in that he began his profession off with a bang. His debut was a starring function within the basic rom-com “Princess Hours.” He performed the stoic and funky Prince Lee Shin.

7. Park Bo Gum – “Blind”

Park Bo Gum initially wished to be a singer-songwriter and has confirmed on numerous interviews and reveals that he’s proficient at singing and enjoying the piano. Nevertheless, on the suggestion of others, he determined to get into appearing. His first function was within the film “Blind” as Kim Ha Neul‘s youthful brother Dong Hyun. This yr, he starred in “Document of Youth” proper earlier than enlisting into the army.

8. Yoon Shi Yoon – “Excessive Kick By way of the Roof”

Yoon Shi Yoon starred within the action-packed OCN drama “Prepare” this yr. He was additionally on the panel of the favored courting actuality present “Coronary heart Sign 3.” Yoon Shi Yoon’s appearing profession began off robust as he was a solid member of the sitcom “Excessive Kick By way of the Roof.” That following yr, he starred within the extremely popular sequence “Bread, Love and Goals” and shot to stardom.

9. Nam Joo Hyuk – “Surplus Princess”

Nam Joo Hyuk began off within the trade as a mannequin. Along with his beauty and top, it was solely a matter of time earlier than he bought into appearing. His debut function was in “Surplus Princess” because the satoori talking character named Large. It was a fairly large leap into the Ok-drama trade because it was his first function in a Ok-drama and a fairly large one at that! Nam Joo Hyuk is presently starring in “Begin-Up” alongside Suzy.

10. Jung Hae In – “Bride of the Century”

Jung Hae In starred in “A Piece of Your Thoughts” this yr and was additionally confirmed to be starring within the extremely anticipated drama “Snowdrop.” Jung Hae In’s first look within the leisure trade was in AOA Black’s music video, however his official debut function was because the enjoyable and charming Choi Kang In in “Bride of the Century.”

