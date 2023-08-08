Maleficent 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American fantasy movie Maleficent 3 was made by Walt Disney Pictures. The movie’s script was written by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster, and it is directed by Joachim Rnning. It is a follow-up to Maleficent, and Angelina Jolie is back in the lead role.

In addition to reprising their roles from the first movie, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville do as well.

Harris Dickinson takes Brenton Thwaites’ place, while Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Michelle Pfeiffer join the ensemble as brand-new characters.

The first episode aired on May 30, 2014. On October 18, 2019, Maleficent’s second installment was made available.

Fans of Maleficent are eager to see the third installment and are curious about the future film.

We recognize your enthusiasm, therefore we’ve provided all the information about the third Maleficent movie.

Considering that Maleficent 3 hasn’t been formally announced by Disney, it’s uncertain when Angelina Jolie will take on the role of the beloved Disney villain once again.

Despite several rumors that a threequel had been in production back in 2021, Disney has not made any declarations about a third film.

There is always a chance that it may happen because the House of Mouse has not explicitly denied that it’s taking place.

Angelina Jolie said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast in September 2021: “I love playing Maleficent; she’s basically my alter ego.” Angelina Jolie clearly appears eager for a sequel.

Maleficent: Mistress in Evil may not have outperformed the first film in theaters, but it still brought in close to $500 million globally. That kind of money will probably be more than enough for Disney to continue the plot.

2019 saw the release of the sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which pitted Maleficent and Aurora with their toughest obstacle yet: Queen Ingrith of Olstead, a villain determined to wipe out all fairies.

It seems sense to assume that Disney aims to continue the momentum with further “Sleeping Beauty” films since the two films create a really amazing fantasy realm centered on the titular characters.

The 1991 animated picture Beauty and the Beast’s screenwriter Linda Woolverton provided the script for the first movie, which targeted by Robert Stromberg.

At the time before its release, the movie earned the fourth-highest sum of money and garnered unfavorable reviews. Additionally, it became Jolie’s most lucrative movie.

Maleficent 3 Release Date

Maleficent’s first installment was revealed and debuted on May 30, 2014. The remaining information will be made public in the next years.

On October 18, 2019, Maleficent’s second installment was made available. Disney has not yet made any announcements about a third movie, despite repeated reports that one was already in the works for 2021.

Sadly, it is yet unknown if Maleficent will appear in a third installment. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the movie’s production company hasn’t given it the go-ahead in writing yet. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a third season and suggested possible plotlines.

Maleficent 3 Cast

Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville will all be part of the cast of Maleficent 3 if it is renewed.

Maleficent 3 Trailer

Maleficent 3 Plot

The movie series has not been given a third installment on Disney+. Since there are little data available about the third installment of Maleficent, we can only draw certain conclusions about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue from where it left off with the previous chapter in the future one.

Maleficent has guarded and protected the kingdom for the last five years after King Stefan’s death, while Aurora has served to be the Moors’ queen.

Maleficent is not well-liked in Prince Phillip’s native realm of Ulstead, despite the fact that she helps there. The raven and friend of Maleficent, Diaval, overhear Phillip asking Aurora to wed him.

Maleficent expresses opposition to the union when he informs her about it, but Aurora promises to refute her. Phillip’s parents, King John and Queen Ingrith, plan a secret banquet.

Maleficent keeps her composure as Ingrith mockingly brings up King Stefan’s dying and the sleeping spell that was previously put on Aurora.

She states categorically that Maleficent killed the two human fairies who were last seen in close proximity to the Moors.

John is severely retaliated against and looks to be cursed by Maleficent as she ignores their motherly bond, causing John to quickly fall asleep.

Nobody is surprised that Queen Ingrith constitutes a complete bad guy. In order to turn Aurora against Maleficent, she lays a sleeping spell on her husband King John.

Queen Ingrith has been working with engineer Gerda to develop a poison from tomb blossoms that would eradicate all magical creatures on the Moors during this whole time.

The Moors’ animals are brought to a chapel by Queen Ingrith, who uses Aurora’s wedding to her child Prince Phillip as an excuse to lock them all inside while Gerda releases the poison.

She is unaware that the evil fairy Borra is spearheading an attack on the Ulstead realm. Rapidly, a conflict breaks out.

Maleficent appears and offers herself as a sacrifice to shield Aurora against an arrow, but when Queen Ingrith knocks her from the tower, Maleficent emerges as a phoenix that rescues Aurora.

Well, until a third film is made, which would need to create some suspense somewhere. There aren’t many unresolved storylines left behind for the prospective third installment to build with, however there weren’t many in the first movie either.